











On Friday, the Ministry of Health and representatives of all Czech health insurance companies signed a framework agreement with Avenier to store and supply the Moderna, J&J, and AstraZeneca vaccines for medical facilities that set up vaccination sites, as well as General Practitioners and pediatricians. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Rep., Aug 9 (BD) – On Friday, the Ministry of Health and representatives of all Czech health insurance companies signed a framework agreement with Avenier, a new distributor of the Spikevax (Moderna), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), and Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccines. Based on the agreement, Avenier will store and supply vaccines for medical facilities that set up vaccination sites, as well as General Practitioners and pediatricians.

“The distributor will also provide vaccines to general practitioners’ surgeries for children and adolescents,” said the Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch. “This should have a positive effect on the speed of vaccination, for the population as a whole and especially for the age group of 12-16 years.” The vaccines will be stored in the distributor’s central warehouse, but the Ministry of Health will be able to redirect distribution at any time to resolve the possible shortage of some vaccines.

“We greatly appreciate the excellent cooperation with paediatric general practitioners and the SPLDD association,” added Zdeněk Kabátek, Director of VZP. “We believe that signing a distribution contract will help significantly increase the availability of vaccinations, increase vaccination coverage, and make vaccinations available to children and juniors.”

According to the ministry, the new agreement will last for four years, and replaces the one negotiated at the beginning of the year without publication. From today, medical facilities which set up vaccination centers and general practitioners, including general practitioners for children and adolescents, will make orders for vaccines via the distributor’s online interface.

The vaccines will be delivered in basic packages, containing 100 doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca, and 50 doses of Johnson & Johnson. However, for all vaccines, the distributor is permitted to divide packs into minimum units containing 50 doses.

The Ministry of Health and the insurance companies are also preparing a public contract to select a distributor of the Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine.