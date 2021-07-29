











There was double the triumph for South Moravian Olympians this morning as Jiří Lipták and David Kostelecký took Gold and Silver in the men’s trap shooting in Tokyo. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Jul 29 (BD) – South Moravian Olympians dominated in the men’s trap shooting event in Tokyo this morning, as Jiří Lipták and David Kostelecký went head-to-head for the gold and silver.

Lipták, from Brno, and Kostelecký, a native of Brno-venkov who won the gold in the same event in Beijing in 2008, left the rest of the field far behind before a tense and very close finish in the final shootout. According to media reports, the team-mates embraced and fell to the ground together laughing when Kostelecký missed his final shot, leaving Lipták victorious. Matthew Coward-Holley of Britain took the bronze.

Trap is a variation of clay pigeon shooting, and has been an Olympic sport since 1900. Although Czech or Czechoslovak shooters have won medals several times before in the discipline, the gold-silver medley is thought to be unique in Czech Olympic history.