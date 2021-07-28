











Czech Rep., Jul 28 (BD) – By the end of the next month, a final decision will be made on whether a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given to vulnerable groups in the Czech Republic, such as the elderly or those with reduced immunity. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš made the comments to reporters during a visit to the opening of a mobile vaccination center in Ústí nad Labem.

“The clinical group has some ideas about it, but it has not been finalized yet. We point out that probably those who have had transplants, chronic patients, or elderly people could be vaccinated, but it is not decided, so it will take some time,” said Babiš.

He added that it is also necessary to formulate a policy towards antibodies. Although Czechs can be tested for antibodies, they are not yet recognized as evidence of immunity, unlike vaccination or prior illness. However, there is no agreement among experts on this issue.

“The Ministry of Health is examining the matter and will solve it. It is, of course, a long-distance run,” said Babiš, adding that the debate will continue and the next step will probably be the preparation of a study. So far, Austria is the only country in Europe that recognizes antibodies. “Let’s hope that soon experts will agree and reach a final decision,” said Babiš.