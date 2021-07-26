











Brno, Jul 26 (BD) – The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) has issued a warning for strong or even very strong storms and related rises in river levels. Very strong storms, which can be accompanied by torrential rain and high wind speeds, are expected to hit the Brno region.

Very strong thunderstorms can be accompanied by torrential rain of about 50 millimeters and wind speeds of about 70 kilometers.

According to the CHMI, a very strong thunderstorm is expected to hit the region between 7pm this evening and 3am on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, July 28th, the weather is expected to be clear.

Map by CHMU.

The orange regions are expected to witness very strong storms, while rain is forecast for the yellow regions. No weather alerts have been issued for the green areas.