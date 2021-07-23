











Flights from Brno to Bergamo Airport near Milan, due to resume in September, disappeared from the flight reservation system on Wednesday. However, there have not been any changes to currently scheduled flights to London, which are now operating four times a week. Photo Credit: Ryanair.

Brno, Jul 23 (BD) – On Wednesday, low-cost Irish airline Ryanair removed all flights from Brno to Milan-Bergamo from its flight reservation systems, which were due to resume in September.

The connection to Milan was originally scheduled to restart from July but has been postponed several times before finally being canceled altogether on Wednesday, though this has not yet been officially announced by Ryanair. Quoted in zdopravy.cz, Jakub Splavec, spokesman for Brno Airport, said that “We have no official statement from the carrier. We see this as an internal decision by Ryanair based on the development of demand.”

This issue has also previously affected Ryanair connections from Brno to Berlin, as well as to Girona, Spain.

Regular Ryanair flights resumed at the beginning of June, starting with the connection to London, which is currently operating four times a week.

Last year, Brno Airport experienced a significant decrease in the number of passengers to just 86,000, but this year it expects around a quarter of a million. During the summer, charter flights are in operation to Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, and Turkey. Tickets were on sale in the Spring for flights to Kyiv with Ukrainian carrier SkyUp, but the airline has since withdrawn the flights.