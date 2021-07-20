











According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, preventive testing for Covid-19 will not be insured under the public health insurance system from September 1st. Exceptions apply for children under 12 years of age, people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, and people in the process of vaccination, as well as those with a referral from a doctor due to symptoms of Covid-19. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Jul 20 (BD) – According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, the preventive testing used to prove non-infection with Covid-19 for the purpose of travel or visiting cultural events and restaurants will no longer be covered by the Czech public health insurance system. Exceptions apply for children under 12 years of age, for whom vaccination is not available, as well as those unable to get vaccinated due to health reasons, or those who have had their first dose but are not yet 14 days after their second. Testing will also remain free of charge for those referred by a doctor or the regional hygiene office.

Vojtech had previously announced that this plan was under consideration by the government, but the final decision was taken yesterday. The government’s intention is to incentivize more people to get vaccinated. “People should be getting vaccinated. Vaccination is the only effective prevention of covid-19,” said Vojtěch. “If we do not achieve collective immunity, even testing will not help us in the long run. Testing is not a prevention, it only helps to detect those infected,” Vojtěch added.

According to Vojtěch, the rules to prove non-infectivity has not changed: in addition to vaccination and testing, people can also provide proof of prior illness within the last 180 days. However, he reminded the public that when traveling, the requirements for proving non-infectivity are set by the destination country.