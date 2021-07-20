











Czech Rep., Jul 20 (BD) – According to the data from the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, vaccination against Covid-19 is proven to be significantly effective against infection as well as against a severe course of the disease. There have been only 4,030 confirmed cases among the 3,868,252 fully vaccinated people in the Czech Republic (0.10%), dropping to 0.06% after an interval of 14 days after the second dose.

“The data clearly shows the importance of vaccination. The likelihood of infection decreases significantly after vaccination, and in particular the possibility of a severe course of Covid-19. Infections detected after vaccination represent a very negligible proportion of all new confirmed cases of the disease,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtěch. After the interval of 14 days, as few as 0.01% of fully vaccinated individuals require hospitalization due to a severe course of the infection.

According to the data, only 1.59% of infections were reported in those who have had the first dose of vaccination, and 0.10% among those who have had the second dose. “We can see from the data that a large proportion of the infections detected after vaccination are reported very soon after vaccination, that is, during the time period when the vaccination is not yet providing protection,” explained Ladislav Dušek, Director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics. For this reason, the Ministry has set the relevant interval period for full protection at 14 days.

According to the Ministry of Health, continuing vaccination has led to a significant reduction in the burden on hospitals. The number of hospitalized patients has been very low for several weeks now, and the available bed capacity, including ICU beds, is also growing. Czech hospitals currently have 25 people hospitalized with Covid-19, of whom eight are in intensive care.