Brno, Jul 13 (BD) – TIC Brno has introduced a new audio map of Brno entitled “Listen to Brno” (“Poslouchejte Brno”), in which locals introduce listeners to local attractions, history, places where they were born, and explain what Brno means to them.

TIC Brno’s audio guide presents city districts, neighbourhoods, streets, addresses, and other localities through the eyes of the locals. According to Tereza Uřičářová, the creator of the project, the guide was created by contacting people with a relationship to a specific place, to provide inside information from the citizens who care most, such as those who are campaigning for a particular spot to be rejuvenated, or who were born there. These personal and purely subjective statements were added to the individual parts of the audio guide.

The main goal of the project is to create an authentic experience and present various Brno sites from a different perspective. “When listening, try to imagine that someone you know, maybe a friend, is trying to introduce you to a place they like,” said Uřičářová.

Thanks to the recordings made by locals, listeners will have a chance to get to know the places that would otherwise have been left unnoticed. The recordings, of approximately five minutes, also contain photos and performances by speakers. In the audio map, accessible on the website or on Spotify, you can already hear about Komín, Jundrov, and Lesná, get to know the pavilions of the Brno Exhibition Center, the history of the UXA foundry, or the Capuchin Crypt and monastery. For the moment, the audio guide is only available in Czech, but the map is a great way for Czech-language enthusiasts to practice their language skills while learning more about the city.

The guide will be constantly updated and more places will be added later. If you would like to become the guide to your most cherished places in Brno, you can contact TIC Brno and maybe your story will be the next part of the audio map.