Czech Rep., Jul 7 (BD) – The famed Italian city of Venice is unparalleled in the world. The city’s unmistakable charm comes from a combination of old palaces, basilicas, churches, bridges, canals, tiny alleys, and bright squares. From Thursday, FlixBus will resume its connection to this former commercial and maritime metropolis in Italy, operating four times a week, with tickets starting from CZK 749.

All those interested in visiting the historic city, used as the backdrop for many classic films, can use the direct connection from Prague-Venice. The green bus will run every week from Thursday to Sunday, starting on Thursday, July 8th.

The return service will be available on Mondays and from Friday to Sunday.

The bus will leave ÚAN Florenc at 9 am and will arrive in Venice at 8:55 pm.

In the Czech Republic, the bus also stops in České Budějovice and Český Krumlov.

On Italian territory, the maximum capacity of the bus is halved due to anti-epidemic measures.