











Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see partially cloudy weather with daily temperatures between 19-26°C. The lowest night temperatures will be 14-10°C. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., July 2 (BD) – “Around the area of low pressure above Denmark and Poland, cold air flows towards us from the west to the northwest,” said Milan Bubniak from the Brno branch of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) on Thursday. The area of low pressure will slowly move eastwards, he added.

We can expect partly cloudy weather during the day, with occasional showers or thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures will range between 22-26°C on both weekend days. In the evening, CHMU predicts decreasing precipitation and clouds.

On Monday, the skies will be cloudy and overcast, initially partly cloudy in the east of the region. Gradually, most areas can expect occasional rain or showers moving from the west, with thunderstorms in some places.

From Tuesday on, hot daily temperatures above 30°C will return to South Moravia.

