











WHERE in Brno in July/August? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, will give you plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně / yvans.

Brno, July 1 (BD) – Summer in Brno! What to do? Just enjoy it! With hundreds of festivals, concerts, movie premieres, and other outdoor events, this summer holiday is going to be a blast. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE, with a dedicated English section at the back of the magazine – as well as the best tips on what to do with your free time.

In WHERE you will also find a feature article, “Let’s roll, Brno!”, about riding a bicycle through the city, and why Brno is not on the same level of infrastructure for cycling as other European cities. An interview with event manager Petr Vídeňský could also be a great practice if you are learning Czech.

Where to find WHERE? All the regular ways of distribution are not quite possible now, so we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.