











Although IKEA stores in the Czech Republic continue to be an important part of the business, and the company is continuing to invest in them, there are many new formats making this popular brand more accessible to customers wherever and whenever they choose, with the range and services they want, at prices they can afford. Title photo: Courtesy of IKEA.

Among the latest is the translation of the IKEA website fully into English. IKEA wants to be easily accessible for as many people as possible, and has made shopping easier for expats and other English speakers in the Czech Republic with the recent launch of the English version of IKEA.cz, allowing you to shop online and find inspiration and information about products and services in English.

IKEA is opening also new IKEA formats in cities and improving the digital experience, making it easier to shop online as well as offering great digital solutions in-store. As part of these efforts, it has introduced the possibility to order goods in self-service dispensing boxes, located in front of the stores and accessible 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. From June 28th, customers can order goods to IKEA boxes in Prague-Zličín, and the service will later become available in Prague-Černý Most and Brno stores. The main advantage is the option of picking up purchases conveniently regardless of the time. During the pandemic, it is also a safe contactless solution, as there is no need for personal handover.

IKEA is also aiming to open a Planning studio in Westfield Chodov. In mid-July this studio will open the door to personalised one-on-one advice, where you can plan and order complex packages from home furnishing specialists for kitchen, bedroom, storage, bathroom and other interior needs. Home furnishing consultancy and services will be offered also to B2B clients to arrange their offices, cafes, and so on. This format is totally new in the region of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia and follows innovations already in operation in locations such as Copenhagen, Manhattan, London or Moscow.

As another affordable and accessible way to get your favorite furniture delivered to your home, saving money and time getting to the store yourself, is using one of the non-branded pick-up points in regions – Hradec Králové, Olomouc, Zlín, Liberec, České Budějovice, Plzeň, Karviná, Frýdek Místek, Havířov, and Třinec. IKEA started building this network one year ago and is still investing in opening more points. Pick-up points make it easy for you to choose where and when to collect your purchases. Bringing your products home yourself is a convenient and affordable alternative to home delivery.

IKEA is also working hard on a new shoppable app which should launch later this year.

Editorial tip: IKEA Place app

Spark your ideas to create a better life at home. IKEA Place lets you virtually place true-to-scale 3D models in your very own space. Combining the latest AR technology and IKEA’s smart home solutions you can experience IKEA like never before. Furnish a whole room in just one tap or find the perfect product by searching with your camera.