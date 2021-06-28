











Brno, June 28 (BD) – The amount of sorted waste and the number of containers in the streets of Brno is growing constantly. The frequency of collection has accelerated significantly from fortnightly to weekly in most parts of the city. An average of 150 containers of sorted waste are emptied each day, with paper and plastic collected twice and three times a week respectively. 27 containers in 15 locations in Královo Pole and Brno-centre are emptied every day. In the coming months, the city is considering further increasing the frequency of collections and a substantial increase in collection sites.

“We will continue to increase the frequency of collections at selected locations throughout Brno. For example, in Husovice, plastic and paper are now taken away five times a week, and the situation is similar in the Královo Pole, Žabovřesky, Bystrc, and Komín,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno.

According to Filip Leder, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAKO, the company that manages sorted waste in Brno, the amount of plastic has multiplied by almost four in ten years, while paper waste has doubled. According to Hladík, the plan to expand the number of containers collected daily from the current 27 is now in the initial phase, in which suitable locations are being assessed and chosen.

“We are looking at about another 200 locations where it would be desirable to increase the frequency of collection. In the first phase of this project, we will select up to 50 of the locations with the greatest need, which we will serve seven times a week”, said Hladík.

Selected sites must meet two conditions in particular. They should be located where there is a presumption of a further increase in the amount of waste, typically from new buildings or shopping centers in the area. The collection schedule for these locations will then be planned in order to improve effectiveness, also in relation to the kilometers driven and the fuel consumed, since the common priority of the city and the collection company is to make the collection of sorted waste economically sustainable and efficient for Brno residents.