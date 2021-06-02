











Photo Caption: Both Brno teams have advanced to the Top Six phase of the extraliga baseball season, but the intensity will still be high when Cardion Hroši Brno face Brno Draci in a three-game series this weekend. Photo Credit: Stanislav Janu.

Brno, June 2 (BD) — Zbrojovka finishes disappointing season with a disappointing loss in Prague.

BASEBALL

Battle for Brno

Defending champion Brno Draci (15-8) and cross-town rival Cardion Hroši Brno (14-10) will finish the first phase of the extraliga baseball season with a three-game series this weekend.

Both teams are already guaranteed to be among the top six teams in order to play for postseason positioning over the rest of the summer. They have not faced each other yet this season.

Arrows Ostrava (18-6) leads the league, with Sokol Hluboká (16-7) a spot lower in the standings.

The Brno games will be in South Brno on Friday at 7 p.m.; in Jundrov on Saturday at 1 p.m.; and back in South Brno on Sunday at 1 p.m.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Finishes Disappointing Season

FC Zbrojovka finished one season in the country’s top league with a 6-1 loss at AC Sparta Praha on Saturday.

Brno will now return to the second league, where it played for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

They finished second in the second league last year and got promoted along with league-winner FK Pardubice when the leagues were restructured in response to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Brno is among three teams that will move down to even out the two leagues at 16-teams again.

In the Fortuna Liga season, Antonín Růsek led the team in goals (seven) and minutes played (2,213). Jan Hladík had six goals, including the only one against Sparta on Saturday, and, along with Ondřej Pachlopník, a team-high four assists.

Both domestic leagues pause for most of the next two months, particularly because this year the national teams will play in the rescheduled EURO 2020 tournament. The first round of the second-league season will be on or around July 24.

For updated information and the schedule for FC Zbrojovka Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.fortunaliga.cz/. The team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.