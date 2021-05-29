











The Brno Observatory and Planetarium and the City of Brno have come together to create a new interactive exhibition at Kraví Hora. Dedicated to natural sciences, the new path will expand on the already successful ScienceTrail. Photo Credit: Brno Region.

Czech Rep. May 27 (BD) – Brno City Council has approved the expansion of Kraví Hora Observatory’s complex with a new interactive exhibition dedicated to natural science. The exhibition will occupy the space now occupied by disused buildings dating back to World War II in the immediate vicinity of the observatory. The project follows the success of the Science Trail.

The new interactive natural science path was designed by the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. “We prepare everything with an emphasis on economic reality, long-term functionality and sustainability. With regard to current and probable future regulations of this area, any installations will be mobile and temporary so as to minimize the negative consequences of their construction. It will be easy to build and dismantle the objects in a short time. Therefore, any use of this area in the coming decades will not be prevented,” explained Jiří Dušek, Director of the Brno Observatory.

The project should be ready to start development in about six months. According to Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti), the space “also offers the creation of a picnic spot for meetings and leisure.” In addition, the park is envisioned to take on a more artistic atmosphere, as plans for a creative cluster are beginning to take shape. The City Council has announced that several artists will also be part of the design of the project.