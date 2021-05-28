











Although Croatia is highlighted red on the Ministry of Health travel map, Regiojet’s direct connections to Rijeka and Split start operating today. The first train leaves from Prague this afternoon with 400 tickets sold, 75% of the train’s capacity. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 28 (BD) – Regiojet’s direct connections to the Croatian holiday destinations of Rijeka and Split resume on Friday afternoon, with the first train leaving Prague main train station with 400 tickets sold and 75% of the train’s capacity filled.

The private carrier Regiojet started selling tickets for the route in late February. Aleš Ondrůj, a spokesman for the company, told ČTK that so far over 30,000 tickets have been sold for this summer, and demand from Czech holidaymakers is continuing to grow.

The price for a one-way ticket to Rijeka, including seat reservation and additional services, starts from CZK 490 for a seat and CZK 790 for a place in a sleeping car. For a trip to Split, prices start from CZK 890 and CZK 1090 accordingly. In addition, the train will stop in Zagreb. The trains will depart three times per week in June and September, and every day in each direction in July and August.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, travellers from the Czech Republic must present a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 48 hours upon entry to Croatia. Confirmation of recent vaccination or proof of illness in the last 180 days can stand as a substitute for a negative test.

“Regiojet currently has its own test site at the main railway station in Prague, where in cooperation with a certified testing agency, valid antigen tests are being performed even 60 minutes before the departure. The test site can be used by passengers who present a valid ticket for RegioJet train or bus,” Ondrůj told ČTK.

Following the Ministry of Health travel map, passengers coming from Croatia back to the Czech Republic by public transport must have a valid PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before the start of the trip and issued by an accredited laboratory. Upon arrival, travellers must self-isolate until taking a second PCR test no later than the fifth day after arrival.