











During an EU summit in Brussels, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced the resignation of Health Minister Petr Arenberger, to be replaced by one of his predecessors – the current ANO MP Adam Vojtěch. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz (Cropped).

Czech Rep., May 25 (BD) – In recent weeks, Health Minister Petr Arenberger has come under media criticism over irregularities related to management of properties that he owned. However, according to Babiš, Arenberger’s decision to resign is related to pressure on his family.

Babiš has not yet consulted President Miloš Zeman on the change of minister, but Zeman stated in mid-May that he would have no objection to Arenberger’s resignation. The Prime Minister thanked Arenberger for his contributions to the government and said he appreciated the fact that Arenberger took office shortly before the election.

During the pandemic, there have been four different Health Ministers. Petr Arenberger was appointed by Babiš on April 7th. Returning minister Adam Vojtěch resigned last September and was replaced by the epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who was in turn followed by Jan Blatný. Babiš spoke with Vojtěch last week about a possible return to government.

“I can already say that the minister will not be the fifth, but the fourth, and it will be Adam Vojtěch,” said Babiš. “In September, under the pressure of Covid-19, he decided to leave. I was sorry, I think he was a very good minister. We have now agreed that he will accept and remain in the position of Minister until the end of this government.”