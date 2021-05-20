











According to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, there are not enough doses available for vaccination in companies. Priority will therefore go to inoculating those registered for vaccines. This week, only 37,000 doses will go to GPs, instead of the intended 50,000. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 20 (BD) – Until now, GPs have mostly been supplied with the vaccine from AstraZeneca, with direct distribution of the Moderna vaccine going to them since Thursday. This week, GPs will receive only 37,000 doses, instead of the promised 50,000.

Some large companies have begun vaccinating their employees themselves, which is more convenient as employees do not have to get tested or travel elsewhere to receive the vaccine. As this has not yet been permitted by the government, employers have got around this by agreeing with regional authorities to set up vaccination centers. In addition, they motivate workers to get vaccinated with rewards or time off. For example, Třinecké železárny, one of the largest employers in the country, has already vaccinated almost a fifth of its employees against coronavirus.

Anyone over the age of 40 can now register for vaccination and, according to Babiš, on Sunday the decision will be made whether to open registration for those over the age of 35. Registration for everyone over the age of 16 should open in June.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the decision to make the wearing of masks mandatory indoors should also take place in mid-June, and will depend on the development of the epidemic. At Friday’s meeting, the government will discuss the regime of wearing masks in schools.