











At yesterday’s meeting, the government finalised the details for the loosening of restrictions on cultural events. From Monday, up to 1,000 people will be allowed to attend outdoor events, and 500 for indoor events. Accommodation services will also be fully operational. All guests must prove that they have been vaccinated, tested, or have had Covid-19 recently. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 18 (BD) – Last Monday, Health Minister Petr Arenberger stated that from Monday, May 24th, restrictive measures for cultural and sports events will be relaxed. Outdoor events can be watched live by up to 1,000 seated spectators, while a limit of 500 spectators will now apply to indoor events.

Until now, open-air events have been allowed to take place for a maximum of 700 spectators, on condition of being able to provide either a negative test, full vaccination completed 14 days prior, or having had the virus within the last 90 days.

Cinemas will also be able to open, but will not be allowed to sell snacks. Conferences and other educational events can take place with 100 participants outdoors or 50 indoors.

Some theaters are starting to stage outdoor performances this week, and others are also planning indoor performances from next week. However, most shows have to wait until June, when the fourth package of relaxation, proposed by the Ministry of Culture for cultural activities, comes into effect. After that, standing spectators can take part in cultural events outside with increased capacity, provided that there is a minimum area of ​​four square meters per person. Throughout the summer only seated spectators will be allowed at indoor events.

From next week, guesthouses, hotels, and other accommodation facilities will be allowed to open. The new measure does not limit their capacity in any way, but guests must prove in advance that they are not infected, using either a negative test, a certificate of completed vaccination, or proof of past illness.

Whether the client uses a PCR certificate or antigen test, the document must not be older than 48 hours. Guests can stay for seven days, and will need another test to extend their stay. Approved test kits can also be used.

“However, when guests enter the building, the staff must check that they meet the listed requirements,” said Karel Havlíček, Minister of Industry and Trade.

Sporting activities will also be affected by the relaxation of measures. From Monday, up to 30 people, instead of the current 10, will be allowed in indoor sports venues, including gyms. The number of athletes permitted in one group will increase from two to 12.

According to Education Minister Robert Plaga, schools can resume physical education, but a maximum of 12 students will be permitted in one gym class.