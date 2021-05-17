











Next week, the European Covid-Pass will be tested in the Czech Republic. From June 1st, QR codes will be provided to anyone who is vaccinated, has already been infected, or has recently tested negative. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 17 (BD) – Vladimír Dzurilla, the government’s Commissioner for Information Technology, has said that the European Covid-Pass will be tested in the Czech Republic, along with 12 other countries, with QR codes provided to anyone who is vaccinated, has already been infected, or has recently tested negative.

All information will be collected only from sampling points, meaning that home tests will not be entered into the application. Those who have been infected in the past should also be given a unique code. It is still to be decided whether a past infection will be recognized for six or three months.

In the second half of June, the data should also be available in a special mobile application. Once users enter the code into the application, they will be sent a confirmation SMS. Those who do not have a smartphone can use a QR code printed on paper. Dzurilla also stated that it will be possible to upload multiple QR codes onto one smartphone.

“A relative or acquaintance can print the certificate for older people. We will also negotiate with general practitioners to help their patients with this,” he added.

From a security point of view, the Covid-Pass application should work in a similar way to an internet banking application. It will be linked to unique login details and the codes are tied to the name and date of birth.

The Ministry of Health announced that the Covid-Pass could also be part of the ticket for mass events. However, its exact form is still under discussion since the recognition of vaccinations from abroad is still a question mark in the Czech Republic. As Dzurilla pointed out, they are working mainly on the technical side of the application while the rules of use are for the institutions.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš previously stated that the passport should not be a pass between individual countries and each state can set the conditions for entering its territory.

“Covid-Pass is intended to enable Czechs to travel abroad, as well as foreign tourists to spend their holidays with us”, said the Prime Minister.