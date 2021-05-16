











Music will once fill the streets of Brno from August 12th to 15th, with dozens of concerts bringing the city back to life during the Brno Music Marathon. The festival promises something for every taste and riveting visual experiences across several locations in the city. Photo credit: Courtesy of Brno Music Marathon.

Brno, May 16 (BD) – Even when almost all other cultural events have been cancelled, the four-day Brno Music Marathon is still on, and should fill the streets of Brno between August 12th and 15th, with dozens of concerts bringing the city back to life. Visitors can look forward to a “full-feature” program that is not significantly affected by coronavirus.

The Marathon will feature artists from various musical backgrounds, offering a varied range of genres and styles. Leading the festival this year is singer Lenka Dusilová, four-times nominated for the Anděl Award. Juwana Jenkins, the charismatic american blueswoman, will also grace the stage. Sisa Feher and Amelie Siba are also expected, and so are the bands Fanfara Transilvania, Malalata and Circus Brothers. From the energetic rhythms of the Balkans to the sounds of folklore, the event promises something for every taste.

Photo: Singer Lenka Dusilová. Credit: Courtesy of Brno Music Marathon.

“From the very beginning, the festival has focused on quality music and new projects. We maintain this trend and try to constantly increase the artistic level of the Marathon. At the same time, we are looking for top performers and new talent not only from the Czech Republic, but also abroad,” explained festival manager Eliška Kratěnová.

This year’s program holds further surprises: taking advantage of a collaboration with World Music Charts Europe, Brno Music Marathon will see three successful world music ensembles at the forefront of this genre: the vocal quintet Kata from the Faroe Islands, the Flemish folk group Spilar, and Bosnian singer Damir Imamović with his band.

The unique atmosphere of the festival is further enhanced by the performances of street musicians in unique rooms set up throughout the city center. This musical-visual project Bezuliční Busking was prepared by the well-known Brno artist, Kateřina Šedá. Concerts will take place in a private office, a living room, a bedroom, a children’s room, bathroom and even a garage.

Although the future of cultural events in the Czech Republic is quite uncertain, the unique concept of the festival allows it to run under stricter anti-coronavirus measures. “While others were forced to cancel or relocate their festivals, thanks to the organizational concept of the Marathon, we managed to bring the project to a successful end. This year, too, our priority is the safety of our visitors while maintaining the maximum scope of the program, which is why most events are planned in the outdoor areas of Brno. We intend to make the most of the city center,” said Kratěnová.