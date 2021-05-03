











The National Theatre of Brno has released its fall program to which the fans of opera, ballet and drama can look forward. Here are some of the highlights. Click here to see the new website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details. Photo Credit: Marek Olbrzymek / Courtesy of NdB.

Brno, May 3 (BD) – Though the coronavirus remains a disruptive and unpredictable force in society, Brno’s cultural institutions have decided to move on with their announcements for the fall season and beyond.

Opera, ballet and the theatre have all announced their long-term plans. The schedule and tickets are available online at www.ndbrno.cz.

“In recent months, the perspective from which we perceived the course of our lives has changed many times,” said Martin Glaser, the Director of NdB. “We have become accustomed to previously unimaginable things and given up much of what we love. We perceive the presentation of our plans primarily as a signal of hope that, despite the difficult situation, we are not giving up and looking to the future with a certain optimism.”

Intertwined within the local schedule, many of the postponed productions from last year’s Janáček Brno festival will dot the calendar, including:

May 27, 2021, 7 p.m. — Church songs from Znorov – folklore concert, Red Church

May 29, 2021, 7 p.m. — Brno Children’s Choir, Reduta Theatre

Nov. 13, 2021, 7 p.m. — Recital by Tomáš Král and Matan Porat in the Tugendhat Villa

Nov. 20, 2021, 7 p.m. — Concert of the Prague Philharmonic Choir, Besední dům

Nov. 30, 2021, 7 p.m. — Recital by Pavol Breslik and Róbert Pechance, Reduta Theater

Řecké pašije (The Greek Passion), which had its premiere postponed twice because of the coronavirus, will be presented on Nov. 5, 7, and 19 in Janáček Theatre.

Osud (Destiny) will be presented on Nov. 26 and 27 at Janáček Theatre.

Janáček Brno 2022, which will take place from Nov. 2 to 19, 2022, will open for pre-sale on Nov. 30, 2021. Detailed information about the festival is available at https://janacek-brno.cz/en/.

DRAMA

Many interesting and thought-provoking productions are planned for the stage, including works by William Shakespeare, Molière, Vaclav Havel, Karel Čapek, Bertolt Brecht and Eugene O’Neill. Most are in Czech. Some, which will be announced, will have English subtitles. Click here to see the complete schedule.

BALLET

The new fall season of ballet has been dubbed an “homage to the greats”. It will recognize the greatness of Beethoven on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the birth and, after more than 30 years, Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet Cinderella will be premiered in Brno. Also scheduled is Stabat Mater in honor of Czech choreography legend Pavel Šmok. Click here to see the complete schedule.

OPERA

In the summer, the unique atmosphere of Špilberk Castle will be the stage for fan favorites, like The Barber of Seville, La Bohème, La Traviata and Carmen. Click here to see the complete schedule.