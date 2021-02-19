











Due to the ongoing spread of the British mutation and deteriorating epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic, the government will not allow shops to reopen as suggested earlier this week. The Ministry of Health will also issue an order to make the wearing of respirators or two surgical masks mandatory in shops, hospitals and public transport from Monday. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 19 (BD) – The Czech government has further tightened the anti-epidemic measures from Monday, February 22nd, following a cabinet meeting on Friday morning. Health Minister Jan Blatný announced that shops will not be reopening, as proposed by Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček (ANO) earlier this week, but the wearing of respirators in indoor public spaces will be required from Monday.

“The government has agreed that the original idea of ​​opening or reopening some stores will not go ahead. On the contrary, we agreed that everything must be done to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Blatný. Havlíček wrote on Twitter that: ‘‘The pandemic situation is not good, the British mutation of the virus is continuing to spread. We have therefore decided not to reopen the rest of the closed retail outlets yet. But next week I will review the matter and suggest further steps according to the development of the epidemic.’’

From Monday, the Ministry of Health will require the wearing of more effective masks in certain public places. “This will mandate FFP2 respirators, nanotowels, or two surgical masks in places where there is a high accumulation of people,” said Blatný, adding that more detail on which places would be provided on Monday. The order may include public transport, shops and hospitals.