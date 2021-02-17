











Czech Rep., Feb 17 (BD) – This May, Czech singer Benny Cristo will represent the Czech Republic at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, performing the song “Omaga”, a collaboration with producer Filip Vlček. Cristo must first compete in the second semi-final on May 20th to qualify for the final on Saturday, May 22nd. It remains uncertain whether the final will be held with a live audience.

Benny Cristo, also known to Czech audiences as Ben Cristovao, is not only talented as a musician but also as a tennis player, competitive snowboarder and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was born in Plzeň to parents from Angola, and according to Czech Television (ČT), his ability to blend a wide range of global genres may give him an edge at the contest.

The funny and creative video clip for ‘‘Omaga’’ was released on Tuesday, and showcases Benny Cristo as the protagonist in recreations of scenes from famous films such as Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

“To reference a bunch of iconic movies in a funny way was a big challenge, but we pulled it off thanks to Benny’s superb acting and sense of fun. He was able to pay tribute to those movies in such a respectful and fun way,” said Director Jan Strach.

The contest was cancelled in 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus, but it is certain that the event will take place this year, and will be broadcast on ČT. “I believe that the European Broadcasting Union will finally be able to carry out the Eurovision Song Contest in the most open version possible, so Benny and the audience can enjoy “Omaga” live from the Rotterdam stage,” said Kryštof Šámal, Head of the Czech Eurovision delegation.