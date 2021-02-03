











Passengers can look forward to the introduction of over 100 new buses in the South Moravian Region in the next few months. The new buses will have a uniform design in the colours of the region, and are part of a larger strategy to gradually renew the region’s fleet in the coming years. Photo Credit: Courtesy of the South Moravian Region.

Brno, Jan 3 (BD) – On Monday, February 1st, the South Moravian Region unveiled one of the 50 new buses which will join the region’s fleet by May. Another 51 buses will be ordered during the year and the fleet will gradually be renewed. The new buses, red and white with a blue logo, can be recognized by their uniform design consistent with the style of the region.

“When buses from different parts of South Moravia get together at a bus stop, it often looks like “every dog ​​from a different village”. It is a pity that people often do not even know what the South Moravian Region is doing for them. This is one of the ways to change it,” said Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL), Governor of the South Moravian Region.

Three carriers have agreed to deliver the new buses. 13 Iveco buses will be delivered by BDS-BUS by mid-April, ČSAD Kyjov will deliver 22 Iveco buses by the end of April and ČSAD Hodonín will provide 15 SOR buses. An order of 51 Setra buses and 4 Mercedes Benz hybrid buses, which should start operating on South Moravian Transport (IDS JMK) routes in October, is being negotiated for the Blansko region. According to regional authorities, up to a third of the fleet (over 200 buses) could be renewed in the next few years. All new buses should be “low-rise and modern”.

“The newly delivered vehicles must all be equipped with strong air conditioning and have increased space for prams and wheelchairs. The South Moravian Region also demanded that new buses be equipped with a driver’s cab in order to increase traffic safety and protect drivers against contagious diseases. Double darkened windows will serve as protection against the cold and from the summer heat, which will be a novelty in IDS JMK,” said Jiří Horský, Director of KORDIS JMK.