











Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on Sunday that 372,765 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been delivered so far, mostly the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The Czech Republic is expecting 1.7 million doses to arrive by April, and up to 8.4 million doses by August. Photo credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 1 (BD) – Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on Youtube on Sunday that the Czech Republic has so far received 372,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, primarily sent by Pfizer / BioNTech. About 200,000 people over 80 have already registered for the vaccine, 77,214 of whom have already received the first dose. Babiš added that the Czech Republic is expecting 1.7 million doses to arrive by April, and up to 8.4 million doses by August. Currently, approximately 36,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Although vaccination began in the European Union before New Year, vaccination is still mainly taking place for people over 80 and healthcare workers. Vaccination dates for middle-aged people and other at-risk workers are yet unknown. The most recent figures for vaccination across Europe show the United Kingdom as the leading country, having already vaccinated 13.5% of its population. The leading European Union countries are Germany, Italy and France, with the Czech Republic currently the 8th most vaccinated state in the EU.

Source: Official data collated by ‘Our World in Data’, under license by CC BY 4.0.