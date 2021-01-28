











Over 15,000 cars pass through the intersection on Hladíkova every day, but the nearest safe crossing for pedestrians is 180m away. Without a safe and direct option, pedestrians and cyclists often cross the road in a disorderly fashion. An underpass will be built to resolve the issue. Photo credit: Z. Kolarik / MMB.

Brno, Jan 28 (BD) – Following one of the main cycling routes along the River Svitava in Brno, pedestrians and cyclists will come across a problematic crossing at the busy four-lane road on Hladíkova. A safe crossing is not only essential for pedestrians but also for cyclists, as the route forms part of the EuroVelo Route 9 (EV9), which runs from the north of Poland to Croatia. Brno City council have decided to build an underpass to allow safer crossing of the road.

“At the intersection with the very busy 1st-class road on Hladíkova, there is currently no direct and safe means of crossing this road. At the same time, more than 15,000 cars pass through this critical junction every day,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

Location of the crossing to be created on Hladíkova. Image: Courtesy of MMB.

The nearest legal place to cross at a traffic light around 180m away. Many pedestrians and cyclists choose a more dangerous alternative by crossing the road directly themselves. A new crossing via an underpass should be ready by the end of this year.

Photo credit: Z. Kolarik / MMB.

“The proposal involves the direct connection of two existing paths, to the north from Křenová and south from Černovická, via a newly built path in an underpass under the road bridge,” explained Brno City Council Member for Investment, David Grund (ODS).

The estimated total cost of the project is just over CZK 20.3 million. The City of Brno will contribute CZK 5.77 million to the project and the remaining amount will be funded through a subsidy.

“To build a safe underpass, the city will apply for a subsidy from the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure by the end of this month,” said Vaňková.