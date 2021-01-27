











According to the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), there were approximately 602,500 foreign workers registered in the Czech Republic in 2020, around 15% of the total workforce. The number of foreign workers fell slightly in the last year due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Jan 27 (BD) – According to recent data on employment trends in the Czech Republic from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), foreigners constitute 15% of the workforce in the country, with approximately 602,500 foreign workers registered in 2020. The majority of those are employed in administrative and support services, as well as the construction and manufacturing industries.

From 2010 to 2019, the proportion of foreigners in the Czech labor market has grown steadily, though the Czech Republic is still below the European Union average in this regard. The number of foreigners with temporary or permanent residence increased significantly until 2019, with the largest national groups of 145,000 Ukrainians, 121,000 Slovaks and 62,000 Vietnamese representing 55.3% of the total, according to Marek Rojíček, Chairman of the Czech Statistical Office. Polish, Romanian and Bulgarian citizens are the next largest groups.

Graph: Foreigners in Czech Labor Market According to Citizenship Between 2004 and 2020. Source: MPSV.

"Without foreigners, employment in the Czech Republic would not have grown at all in recent years. The share of foreigners in the total number of workers increased from 5.5% in 2010 to 14.7% in 2019," said Dalibor Holý, Director of Labor Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics at CZSO. With the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the number of foreign employees has dropped, though not drastically. "In the first half of 2020, the share of foreigners decreased by 1.4%," added Holý.