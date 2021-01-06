















The Ministry of Health has introduced version 2.0 of the anti-epidemic system (PES), with an adjustment of one indicator used in the risk index calculation. The parameter measuring the percentage of positive tests has been replaced with the proportion of hospitalised patients who were diagnosed covid-positive in the hospital. Photo credit: Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic.

Czech Rep., Jan 6 (BD) – The Ministry of Health has made changes to the anti-epidemic risk index calculation. The new PES 2.0 system has replaced the parameter measuring the relative positivity of tests with a new indicator measuring the share of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the last 14 days who had been previously undetected.

Ode dneška platí PES 2.0. Pro výpočet rizikového skóre je nově důležitý údaj o počtu hospitalizovaných s #COVID19, kteří byli diagnostikováni v nemocnici. Naopak procento pozitivity testů ze všech provedených není už vzhledem k plošnému antigennímu testování zásadním parametrem. — Ministerstvo zdravotnictví (@ZdravkoOnline) January 6, 2021

The new parameter recognizes the number of covid-postive patients who have been hospitalised but had not been previously diagnosed by a test or detected by tracing.

According to the Ministry of Health, several fundamental questions remain in PES Version 2.0 to calculate the risk index, only one source-indicator has been adjusted.

“The new parameter serves as an indicator of the detection of the infected and predictively reflects its health impact. Other parameters of the risk index remain unchanged,” said Ladislav Dušek, Director of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics.