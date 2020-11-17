Pupils in the first and second years of primary schools are returning to school from Wednesday, November 18th. If the epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic continues to improve, the rest of elementary school pupils, ninth graders, and students in their final year could return to school, said Education Minister Robert Plaga on Monday. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Nov 17 (BD) – The Czech Republic is currently in the fifth, most serious level of the Ministry of Health’s PES system. According to the PES guidelines, it will be possible for children to return to school in the fourth tier.

If there is a positive development of the epidemic in the Czech Republic and the fourth tier of the PES system is applied, this will enable pupils up to the fifth year, ninth graders, and students in the last year of high school to go back to school. Older primary school pupils and children in the lower grades of high school would return to school with a week on/week off system.

Schools are currently completely closed, with the exception of kindergartens. From Wednesday, pupils in the first and second years of primary schools and pupils in special schools will return to school.

On Monday, the risk level in the Czech Republic is 70 out of 100, which corresponds to the fourth tier of anti-epidemic measures.

If the number remains below 75 until Wednesday, the Ministry of Health will propose to the government to relax the current measures. This could take effect from next Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the worst affected regions in the country are Šumperk and Ústí nad Orlicí, with a score of 77.