On Wednesday, there were 15,729 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic. This was the highest daily increase since the beginning of the epidemic, and the third time the number of positive tests exceeded 15,000 in a single day.

Czech Rep., Nov 5 (BD) – The careful optimism of the previous days may have been premature. According to the latest data, the number of hospitalized patients is currently the highest since the spring outbreak, with almost 8,278 patients in hospital with coronavirus, of whom 1,244 are in serious condition.

Latest data, source: Ministry of Health, retrieved on Nov. 5, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Czech Republic recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in one day, as 223 people died. Yesterday, it was 123.

Minister of Health Jan Blatný said on Wednesday evening that “the numbers are not falling, but the important thing is that they are not rising,” according to Czech news website Novinky.cz.