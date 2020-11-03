WHERE in Brno in November? Probably nowhere. The new edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with a dedicated English section at the back, will give you tips on what to do in your homes. Image: Courtesy of KAM v Brně.

Brno, November 3 (BD) – If you are bored and looking for something to read, we recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. There is a dedicated English section at the back of the magazine every month.

In this month’s WHERE you will find a report from the Veveří District. Restaurants, bars, parks, shops, even stables, you can find practically anything you want on Veveří. An interview with Marie Kučerová, director of Brno Philharmonic Orchestra, could be a great practice if you are learning Czech and interested in music.

Where to find WHERE? Regular ways of distribution are not possible now, so we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.