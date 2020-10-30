24 hours after publishing the threat on social media, the suspect was arrested, and now faces 5-15 years in prison. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Oct 30 (BD) – According to Czech Police detectives, in the evening of October 25th, a 62-year-old man from Pardubice posted on Facebook that if restaurants and bars were not reopened the next day, he would attack members of the public by driving a truck into them and killing them, emulating the well-known case of Olga Hepnarová from 1973.

Within a few hours, the man was tracked down by the police’s Department of Terrorism and Extremism, and arrested for “threatening a crime of terror”.

As the perpetrator confessed to the crime and expressed regret for his actions, criminal prosecution is under way without the man remaining in custody. The perpetrator now faces 5-15 years in prison.

“This case clearly demonstrates that police officers are able to quickly track down someone posting on a social network, even if they are hiding behind a fictional profile,” said police spokeswoman Kateřina Rendlová on Thursday.