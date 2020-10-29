Paediatric haematologist Jan Blatný, of University Hospital in Brno, has taken over as Minister of Health at the height of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: President’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek via Twitter.

Czech Rep., Oct 29 (BD) – President Miloš Zeman today accepted the resignation of Roman Prymula at the chateau in Lány, and appointed Jan Blatný as his successor.

Zeman thanked Blatný for his courage, telling the new minister at the ceremony that he was “walking from the park into the jungle.”

Jan Blatný is a paediatric haematologist, specialised in the treatment of children with blood clotting disorders. He is the head of the Department of Pediatric Hematology and Biochemistry and the Medical Deputy for the Children’s Hospital of University Hospital in Brno. Until now Blatný has been almost unknown as a public figure.

His predecessor in chair, epidemiologist Roman Prymula, had to step down as Minister of Health after the daily tabloid Blesk published a photo of him leaving a closed restaurant at night with his wallet and getting into a car without a face mask.