At Monday’s meeting, the government approved the mandatory wearing of face masks during group car journeys, excluding rides with family members. Face masks are also not obligatory for drivers who are alone in a car. Photo credit: Freepik.

Czech Rep., Oct 20 (BD) – Face masks must be worn anywhere in villages, towns and cities where it is not possible to keep a distance of two meters from others. Family members walking together and people doing sport are exempt from the requirement to wear masks.

The new obligation will apply from Wednesday, and was announced on Twitter by the Health Minister Roman Prymula.

The government will not discuss the possible introduction of a lockdown this week, as the measures should be evaluated in 14 days.

Po jednání vlády jsou přijata tato opatření. pic.twitter.com/9AtJrSrF9a — Roman Prymula (@profesorPrymula) October 19, 2020

