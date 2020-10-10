Friday set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic: 8,618. “The coronavirus traffic light map” was updated on October 9th, marking 5 regions in red. Source: Ministry of Health.

Czech Rep., Oct 10 (BD) – The Ministry of Health updated the traffic light system used to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the Czech Republic on Friday. Five regions have been marked “red”; nine are “orange” now.

Red regions are Prague, Stredocesky, Jihomoravsky, Zlinsky, and Kralovehradecky.

“Orange” means incipient community-based transmission; “red” means increasing or persistent community-based transmission.

Due to the rapidly increasing numbers of positive tests for coronavirus and the fast-growing number of serious cases of the disease, the new Health Minister Roman Prymula announced a significant tightening of current anti-epidemic measures on Thursday (“New Measures At A Glance: Government To Curb Sporting and Cultural Activities, Social Contacts“).

If the new measures do not work, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has not ruled out a complete lockdown.