According to the Minister of Health, Roman Prymula, the ministry’s research suggests that secondary schools have become the most high-risk environment for the transmission of coronavirus. Prymula, an epidemiologist, also indicated a plan to install new limits on social gatherings. The new measures against the spread of coronavirus will be announced over the course of this week. Title Photo: Health Minister Roman Prymula (Sept. 22) via Vlada Archive.

Czech Rep., Sep 29 (BD) – According to the Ministry of Health, the reproduction number is currently between 1.24 and 1.29, but is not expected to decrease significantly.

“We must take measures to get that number below one, because if we do not get below one, we will have figures of two to three thousand new daily cases here permanently, and that is completely unacceptable,” Prymula said in a discussion on Prima TV on Saturday.

Prymula said he would consider closing secondary schools, with an exception for first year students. Leisure activities might also be limited. According to Prymula, gatherings of people will be limited to between 10 and 20 people. Exceptions could be made for weddings, where the number of participants could be up to 30. The new anti-coronavirus measures will be announced this Wednesday or Friday.

Prymula will probably also propose a state of emergency at the next government meeting, he told the Respekt.cz news website on Sunday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he would support the proposal.