Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Sep 22 (BD) – Germany is likely to add the whole Czech Republic to its list of “high-risk” countries on Wednesday, according to Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček. This means that anyone entering Germany from the Czech Republic will need to present a negative test or enter quarantine. The minister made his comments to Czech journalists while in Brussels.

🇨🇿🇩🇪⚠️ V Bruselu jsme se bavili s německým kolegou @HeikoMaas o volném cestování Čechů do Německa. Při cestě do Německa se bohužel zřejmě nevyhnou přísnější opatření všem českým turistům. Vzhledem k nepříznivé epidemiologické situaci u nás je to pochopitelný krok. — Tomáš Petříček (@TPetricek) September 22, 2020

Petříček added that the Czech government is currently negotiating exemptions for cross-border commuters. Previously, only Prague and the Central Bohemian region were categorised as such by Germany.