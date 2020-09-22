  • 4
Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Sep 22 (BD) – Germany is likely to add the whole Czech Republic to its list of “high-risk” countries on Wednesday, according to Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček. This means that anyone entering Germany from the Czech Republic will need to present a negative test or enter quarantine. The minister made his comments to Czech journalists while in Brussels.

Petříček added that the Czech government is currently negotiating exemptions for cross-border commuters. Previously, only Prague and the Central Bohemian region were categorised as such by Germany.

