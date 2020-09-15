Since 1995, the Days of Art for the Blind festival has been showcasing visually impaired artists in Brno. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Sep 15 (BD) – On September 15th, blind singer Radek Žalud and visually impaired guitarist Filip Moravec will perform at the 26th annual Days of Art for the Blind festival, an annual festival for visually impaired artists in Moravia.

Tonight’s concert will feature guitar music from all genres and will take place at 5pm at the Hall of Merciful Brothers (Milosrdných bratří) on Vídeňská. The patron of the concert is Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno. “The festival gives space to visually impaired artists and shows that even with a severe visual impairment, it is possible to live, create and bring joy to others, which is very inspiring,” said Hladík.

Žalud is a graduate of Jan Deyl Conservatory in Prague. He plays classical music on accordion and piano. He has participated in international master classes in opera singing with tutors including Peter Dvorský. He interprets both classical and popular music, musicals and wind music. He also performs regularly with famous musicians. For several years, he has been performing on Šlágr TV. He participated in the “Tones into white silence” project for patients in hospitals. He has released two albums.

Low-sighted guitarist Filip Moravec also graduated from Jan Deyl Conservatory in the field of guitar and organ playing. He studied guitar at the Prague AMU. He has successfully participated in several guitar competitions and master guitar courses. He interprets guitar music, such as in the “Music of the Spanish Guitar and its Songs” project, where he collaborates with mezzo-soprano Pavla Švestková. He appears in the “Tones of White Silence” project for patients in hospitals and LDN. Since 2017, he has been accompanying the blind singer Radek Žalud at concerts.

The main organizer of the festival is the United Organization of the Blind and Visually Impaired Czech Republic, in cooperation with regional and municipal authorities, cultural and educational institutions and other bodies.