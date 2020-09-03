Record High Number of Covid-19 Cases Recorded On Wednesday
With more than 600 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded on Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch expressed concern over the need to tighten measures against the spread of the virus. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.
Czech Rep., Sep 3 (BD) – Wednesday, September 2nd saw the highest one-day total of corona-virus cases in the Czech Republic. The daily total of 650 cases was the highest since the first case was recorded in March, and brings the total number of cases to 25,773.
In light of the escalating situation, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has raised concern over the need to tighten measures to reduce the spread of the virus, which he said may include further expanding the list of places where face masks are required, especially in Prague.
Vojtěch is in self-isolation after being in contact with the chief hygienist Jarmila Rážová, who has tested positive for corona-virus. Vojtěch himself tested negative on Wednesday.
This week, a member of the Czech national football team tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports in the Czech media. The player is now in quarantine, but the rest of the national team will head to Slovakia today for the League of Nations tournament on Friday.
As of this morning, 425 people have died from the corona-virus in the Czech Republic, 18,326 have recovered, and there are more than 7,000 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health. 172 people are currently in hospital.
The last three weeks have seen three days with over 500 cases being reported in one day. According to the Ministry of Health, the district with the most significant rise in infections is Hodonín, where there have been 64 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. Třebíč and Prague follow with about 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with Mělník, Beroun and Svitavy recording more than 40.
Numbers in South Moravia
|District (okres)
|Number of the new positive cases in the last 24 hours
|Total number of positive cases
|Brno-město
|23
|172
|Brno-venkov
|11
|84
|Blansko
|6
|43
|Břeclav
|–
|14
|Hodonín
|31
|155
|Vyškov
|7
|36
|Znojmo
|3
|7
|JMK Total
|81
|511