With more than 600 positive cases of Covid-19 recorded on Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch expressed concern over the need to tighten measures against the spread of the virus. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Sep 3 (BD) – Wednesday, September 2nd saw the highest one-day total of corona-virus cases in the Czech Republic. The daily total of 650 cases was the highest since the first case was recorded in March, and brings the total number of cases to 25,773.

In light of the escalating situation, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has raised concern over the need to tighten measures to reduce the spread of the virus, which he said may include further expanding the list of places where face masks are required, especially in Prague.

Vojtěch is in self-isolation after being in contact with the chief hygienist Jarmila Rážová, who has tested positive for corona-virus. Vojtěch himself tested negative on Wednesday.

Mám dobrou zprávu, jsem covid negativní. Nyní mě čeká desetidenní domácí karanténa. Na dálku budu normálně fungovat. Po půl roce s covidem jsou jednání přes videokonference zcela běžné. Chod @ZdravkoOnline je bez problémů zajištěn. Přeji všem v této době hlavně pevné zdraví! — Adam Vojtěch (@adamvojtechano) September 2, 2020

This week, a member of the Czech national football team tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports in the Czech media. The player is now in quarantine, but the rest of the national team will head to Slovakia today for the League of Nations tournament on Friday.

As of this morning, 425 people have died from the corona-virus in the Czech Republic, 18,326 have recovered, and there are more than 7,000 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health. 172 people are currently in hospital.

The last three weeks have seen three days with over 500 cases being reported in one day. According to the Ministry of Health, the district with the most significant rise in infections is Hodonín, where there have been 64 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. Třebíč and Prague follow with about 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with Mělník, Beroun and Svitavy recording more than 40.

Numbers in South Moravia

District (okres) Number of the new positive cases in the last 24 hours Total number of positive cases Brno-město 23 172 Brno-venkov 11 84 Blansko 6 43 Břeclav – 14 Hodonín 31 155 Vyškov 7 36 Znojmo 3 7 JMK Total 81 511 Table: Number of positive cases in South Moravia as of September 2nd. Source: South Moravian Regional Authority.

Chart: Number of COVID-19 cases, relative to the number of hospitalised patients. South Moravian Region, March – September 2020 (as of September 2, 2020). Source: South Moravian Regional Authority.