Eurostat surveyed adults in every EU/EEA country on their level of satisfaction with their personal relationships. The Czech Republic had the 8th highest average score in the EU. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Aug 6 (BD) – Czechs are among the happier people in Europe when it comes to their personal relationships, according to a recent report by Eurostat, the European Union statistical agency. The average score out of 10 for the Czech adults surveyed was 8.3 (in 2018), above the EU-wide average of 7.9 and ranking the country 8th out of EU member states.

The nations most satisfied with the condition of their personal relationships were Ireland, Malta, Austria and Slovenia, all 8.6. Other countries above the Czech Republic in the list were Cyprus (8.5), Sweden (8.5), and Finland (8.4). At the other end of the scale were Croatia (7.5), Greece (7.1), and Bulgaria, where respondents were only an average of 6.6 out of 10 satisfied with their personal relationships, though this is nonetheless the biggest increase of any EU country in the five years since 2013, from 5.7.

The EU-wide average has remained fairly stable, changing only slightly from 7.8 in 2013 to 7.9 in 2018. In that period, 19 member states saw an increase in average relationship satisfaction, including the Czech Republic.

According to Eurostat, “personal relationships play a significant role in life satisfaction. A well-functioning social environment contributes to the balance between work and personal life and allows individuals to feel part of a society. Good personal relationships also help to protect people from loneliness and promote their overall well-being.”

The survey also found that:

Women (8.0) were slightly more satisfied with their personal relationships than men (7.9).



Satisfaction with one’s personal relationships was highest amongst younger people aged 16-24 (8.3) and 25-34 (8.0), as well as amongst those aged 65-74 (8.0). At the opposite end of the scale, those aged 35-64 registered a lower mean satisfaction of 7.8.