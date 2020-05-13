FC Zbrojovka will resume its quest to return to the top league of the country when the Fortuna:Národní Liga season continues during the last week of May. Photo credit: FC Zbrojovka.

Brno, May 13 (BD) — Football will resume in two weeks; Baseball will start next week; American football is on hold until August; and the Brno sports schedule.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Season Will Begin in Final Week of May

It’s official! Football will return in two weeks. FC Zbrojovka and SK Líšeň will resume their Fortuna:Národní Liga seasons after May 25.

The exact game and broadcast schedules are yet be decided. The truncated season will continue through July to determine promotions and relegations.

Zbrojovka, in fact, will broadcast a preparation game against Uničov today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. It will be available live on Zbrojovka TV. Go to fczbrno.cz, which has recently be redesigned.

FC Zbrojovka (10-4-3, 34 points) is currently third in the standings, behind FK Pardubice (12-2-3, 38) and FC Vysočina Jihlava (10-5-2, 35). SK Líšeň (6-6-5, 24) is in the eighth place in its first year at this level.

Only one round was played in the spring half of the 2019-20 season before it was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Zbrojovka won 1-0 at home over Sokolov on March 8 and SK Líšeň got a 1-1 tie at fourth-place FC Hradec Králové (9-4-4, 31).

BASEBALL

Season Will Start Next Week

Local baseball teams have started preparation games and the extraliga season is slated to begin next week.

Baseball.cz has listed the first phase of the season, which will have each of the 10 teams play each other twice through mid-July.

On Friday, May 22, Olympia will host Technika at 7 p.m. and Arrows will host Draci at 7 p.m. The first home games for those two local teams will be the following day on Saturday: The Draci will host the Arrows at 4 p.m. and Technika will host Olympia at 4 p.m.

The Hroši start at the Nuclears on Satuday at 4 p.m. and return home to Brno on Sunday to host the Nuclears at 4 p.m.

The league was to have started the season at the beginning of April.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Season On Hold Until Mid-August

The Council of the Czech American Football Association has postponed the start of the men’s league until mid-August.

The 27th season of American football are expected to start on August 15 and end in early November. The season was supposed to have started on the first weekend of April.

The Brno Sigrs and the Brno Alligators are both scheduled to play in the Paddock League Eastern Division, which also includes the Přerov Mammoths and the Ostrava Steelers.

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next two weeks. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Friday, May 22, 2020

— Baseball: Olympia X Technika, 7 p.m.

— Baseball: Arrows X Draci, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, 2020

— Baseball: Draci X Arrows, 4 p.m.

— Baseball: Nuclears X Hroši, 4 p.m.

— Baseball: Technika X Olympia, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 24, 2020

— Baseball: Hroši X Nuclears, 4 p.m.

The Brno Sports Report has generally been published every Wednesday, although, like most everything else, the regularity was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.