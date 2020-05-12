KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno’s May cover by Adam Klouda.

Brno, May 12 (BD) – May is here! Falling in love with the beautiful weather? Maybe you’re wondering what to do with your free time? Cultural magazine KAM v Brně [“WHERE in Brno?”], with a special English section in the middle, will give you the best tips.

If you like good food, nice music, outdoor festivals and art exhibitions, we know exactly where to send you. KAM also includes a map with the best sights, galleries, theatres, churches and information points.

The playful cover of the magazine was designed by the brilliant Adam Klouda. And at the back of the magazine you will find listings for cinemas, music clubs and museums, giving you all the information you need to stay entertained in Brno.

You can have KAM v Brne delivered straight to your mailbox every month.

Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.

