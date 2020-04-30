According to data from the Ministry of Health, two new cases have been reported in South Moravia since Wednesday evening, bringing the region’s total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus to 447 for the end of April. As of Wednesday night, 257 of those had recovered, and fourteen had died. Across the whole country, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 7,581 confirmed cases. The daily increase in the number of cases in the Czech Republic remained below 100 for the eighth day in a row. Photo: St. Anne’s Hospital in Brno. KK / Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Apr 30 (BD) – Across the whole country, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 7,581 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus by Thursday morning, with 4,234 of those cases still active. 227 patients have died since the beginning of the epidemic, and 3,120 have recovered.

According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, the current situation is stable and positive. “The number of recovered patients is growing, which is the most positive news. It is reaching the level of over 40% of the total diagnosed. About 3% of the total have died,” said Vojtěch at the press conference this morning.

The daily increase in the number of new cases in the Czech Republic remained below 100 for the eighth day in a row today. The Institute of Health Information and Statistics expects an average increase of 15 new cases per day in the near future. According to its latest predictions, there will be around 8,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic by the end of May.

Large-scale testing in Brno comes to an end

The last of the quota for large-scale testing of asymptomatic people in Brno and the surrounding areas were carried out on Wednesday. The tent on Moravské náměstí is now open only to those contacted by the Czech Statistical Office or the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine.