The residential parking system is again in effect in Brno, following a decision by the government on Monday. The scheme was reinstated on Tuesday, just hours after the announcement of the decision. The City of Brno will now put in place a parking payment system. Until this system is fully operational, the City will not carry out checks. Title photo: KK /Brno Daily.



Brno, Apr 28 (BD) – “In the coming days, we will address the technical operation of the payment system, and we will not monitor the parking areas until this system is fully operational,” announced the City of Brno on Twitter on Monday.



🅿 Od úterý opět fungují oblasti placeného stání v běžném režimu. Jedná se o rozhodnutí vlády.

❗ Během následujících dnů budeme technicky řešit zprovoznění platebních metod. Dokud nebude systém v plném provozu, nebudeme oblasti monitorovat. pic.twitter.com/emq2CVPWHc — Brno (@brnomycity) April 27, 2020

Jakub Ghanem, Brno City Police spokesman, has announced that the Police won’t start the checks until next Monday.



It was previously announced that Brno drivers would be able to park for free in areas with blue lines until the end of the state of emergency, scheduled for the end of April. The measure was introduced mainly to prevent the spread of coronavirus, both by reducing the need for contact through parking machines, and encouraging people to drive rather than taking public transport with other people.

“The government is repealing the resolution with effect from midnight tonight [April 27th-28th],” announced the government at 7pm on Monday. The blue zones came back into effect just hours later, at midnight between Monday and Tuesday.



The City of Prague has opted to keep parking free of charge until mid-May. According to Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib, the original free parking agreement with the May 11th deadline was agreed with the government and other city districts. To avoid chaos for drivers, the City of Prague will issue a decree stating that the blue zones will continue to be free of charge in the city until the original deadline of May 11th.

