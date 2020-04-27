On Sunday evening, four units from Brno Fire Service responded to a fire in a residential apartment building on Jugoslávská. The fire was reported shortly before 7.30pm. Photo credit: HZS JmK.

Brno, Apr 27 (BD) – Yesterday evening, shortly before 7.30pm, Brno Fire Service received a call about a fire in a four-storey residential apartment building on Jugoslávská. Attending the scene with four units, firefighters found several fires burning at different locations in the basement, and the whole building full of smoke.

Photo credit: HZS JmK.

According to Filip Venclovský, spokesman for the South Moravian Fire and Rescue Service: “Firefighting units deployed two water jets and began evacuating people from smoky areas. 22 people were evacuated from the house: 18 using protective masks, and four with the help of high-altitude rescue equipment.”

Six residents were taken to hospital for further treatment, said Barbora Zuchová, spokeswoman for the regional Emergency Rescue Service: “Two people, including a small child, are in a moderate condition, the others mild. They all inhaled smoke, and none of them were contact burnt. They have all been taken to hospital.”

The fire was brought under control at 9:43pm. Jugoslávská was closed to traffic during the intervention. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are still being investigated.



