The company Respilon is starting production of nanofiber masks and respirators that protect against coronavirus. Production, intended primarily for the Czech market, will begin in mid-May 2020, in space provided by Brno’s Technology Park. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Apr 9 (BD) – Two fully automated lines will manufacture over 100,000 new Virus Killer masks a day. The nanofiber masks and respirators, enriched with accelerated copper oxide, are intended primarily for the Czech market.

“We are supporting the use of local production capacity. It is certainly beneficial for all citizens not to be dependent on precarious foreign imports of such vital equipment that protects their health. In addition, I consider it important to support Czech production,“ says Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková. Photo credit: MMB.

In cooperation with the City of Brno, Technology Park has provided an empty space of 750m2 for the Respilon project. The two halls satisfy the strictest requirements for the level of particulate matter and aerosols in the air. The masks and respirators made at the site will be built to specifications that allow them to be used not only by citizens, but also by doctors, paramedics, police officers and other key workers.

Photo credit: MMB.

Technology Park leases 60,000 m2 of office space to innovative companies and research institutions in Brno, and has been in operation for over 20 years. The City of Brno became the majority owner of the park in January.

