Brno, Apr 2 (BD) – Last night, two teenage siblings in Reckovice decided to make their evening more interesting by “borrowing” two of their grandparents’ cars – they just forgot to tell them first. The only problem was that, aged 15 and 14 respectively, the sister and brother lacked both driving licences and experience behind the wheel, and their unusual driving soon caught the attention of the police. When they tried to pull her over, the girl, driving a Peugeot, panicked and tried to drive off, but couldn’t manage the high speeds and crashed into a bus stop, taking out a trash can and a traffic sign. And there ended the chase.

Based on her driving, the police assumed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but were surprised to find a 15-year-old girl behind the wheel. Fortunately, her younger brother managed to avoid a crash and arrived at the scene moments later. According to police spokesman David Chaloupka: “The younger sibling is the responsibility of his parents. The girl is over the age of criminal responsibility, and police are dealing with her for causing a traffic accident, as well as suspicion of misuse of a motor vehicle.”



