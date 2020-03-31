This article provides daily updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Brno, South Moravia and the Czech Republic. Title image: Stock image / Freepik. For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Czech Rep., Mar 31 (BD) [11:21am] – South Moravia has reported its first death related to coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, a 76-year-old woman died at St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno. The woman had been transferred there from Opava Hospital on Saturday. St. Anne’s has been designated as the main medical facility for patients with Covid-19 in the region.

Due to the state of emergency, the regular midday siren test will be cancelled from Wednesday, April 1st. The test is normally carried out on the first Wednesday of each month across the Czech Republic.

The test was cancelled to avoid causing panic. Photo: Pixabay / for illustrative purposes.

Czech Government has extended the quarantine measures until Saturday, April 11 yesterday.

As of this morning, there are 3,002 confirmed cases in the Czech Republic, from over 48,000 tested; 24 people have died and 25 have recovered.



