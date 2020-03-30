One homeless man in Brno found a smart way to stay safe and warm for the night, by hiding out in an empty shopping centre. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Mar 30 (BD) – On Sunday morning, police officers were called to a Brno shopping centre, where staff had found a homeless man staying inside. It turned out the man had used his wits to hide out and spend the night in the warm, empty building.

However, his actions were not entirely without a victim – on waking up, the man had found a deserted cafe in the shopping centre and helped himself to a delicious coffee followed by a cup of tea. According to police spokesman Petr Vala, “in the end, the owner of the café proved to be a true Samaritan, waving the incident away, and a strong warning was sufficient to resolve the situation.”